14-year-old boy detained for alleged sexual assault of schoolgirl

SHAH ALAM: Police have detained a 14-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at a school in Sabak Bernam.

Sabak Bernam district police chief Superintendent Md Yusoff Ahmad stated that the incident involved a 15-year-old victim and allegedly occurred during recess at approximately 9.30 am on October 13.

He confirmed that the arrest was made on the same day at Jalan Parit in Sungai Besar.

The suspect has been remanded for four days starting from October 14.

The case is being investigated under section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. – Bernama