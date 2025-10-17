MACC develops AI procurement system for government transparency

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is developing an artificial intelligence-driven procurement system to enhance transparency and integrity in government operations.

A trial run of this new system will be carried out in Johor state soon according to MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He stated that rapidly developing Johor must pay attention to integrity issues as its active economic growth exposes the state to large-scale corruption cases.

“MACC is always ready to assist the state government in strengthening governance and ensuring integrity in every policy implementation,“ he said in his speech at the MACC Engagement Session with Johor Assemblymen.

The engagement session was held at the Meeting Hall in Bangunan Dato’ Jaafar Muhammad at Kota Iskandar.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi affirmed the state government’s full commitment to working with MACC in strengthening integrity and boosting investor confidence.

“The Johor government, together with the state executive council members and all assemblymen, will give unwavering support to MACC to ensure that Johor remains on the path of good governance, transparency and integrity,“ said the menteri besar.

He added that MACC’s presence in Johor provides a valuable opportunity to enhance the state’s administrative system particularly in terms of integrity and efficiency.

Onn Hafiz also expressed the state government’s support for the MACC’s Keep Malaysia Clean campaign which aligns with the aspirations of Johor and Malaysia MADANI.

“If MACC has the KMC campaign, Johor can adopt the spirit of Keep Johor Clean in line with our desire to develop the state with integrity and good governance,“ he said. – Bernama