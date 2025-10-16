B40 children get new outfits for Deepavali

IPOH: The spirit of Deepavali shone brightly at Little India here when a local saree shop stepped forward to bring joy to 15 children from B40 families by presenting them with new festive attire on Oct 8.

For the past 18 years, Priyanka Saree Centre has carried out this initiative, ensuring that children from underprivileged backgrounds get to experience the happiness of wearing new clothes for the Festival of Lights.

Its proprietor S. Rajendran personally presented the colourful sarees and outfits to the children, who beamed with joy as they received their gifts.

The event was organised by Persatuan Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti Buntong, which helped identify families in need.

Its chairman S. Jayagopi expressed gratitude to Rajendran for his generosity and community spirit.

Meanwhile, traders in Little India have lamented a quieter festive season this year.

“The number of stalls has dropped compared with 2024,” said Little India Traders Association chairman

T. Vignes Thillai.

“This is due to earlier sales held at expos and malls, as well as more people shopping online.”

He added that shoppers today prefer to avoid the festive rush and parking hassles, choosing instead to buy in air-conditioned venues that also feature celebrity appearances and entertainment. Still, the festive atmosphere remains vibrant.

A total of 85 stalls have been set up from Oct 6 to 19, offering traditional clothing, festive cookies, food and decorations.

From Oct 14 to 18, visitors would also be treated to daily dance and song performances.