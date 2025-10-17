Harvard endowment grows to $56.9 billion with 11.9% investment return

BOSTON: Harvard University’s endowment, the largest academic fund globally, increased by nearly $4 billion to $56.9 billion in fiscal 2025.

Strong investment returns drove this growth despite the Trump administration reducing the university’s research funding.

Harvard Management Company, the institution’s investment arm, reported an 11.9% return for the fiscal year ending June 30.

This performance exceeded the school’s long-term 8% target, as detailed in its annual financial report.

The endowment had earned a 9.6% return in fiscal 2024, bringing its total value to $53.2 billion at that time.

Harvard also received a record $600 million in unrestricted donations from alumni and supporters.

These contributions arrived as the university’s conflicts with the Trump administration gained widespread media attention.

President Donald Trump accused Harvard of promoting antisemitism on campus during Israel’s war in Gaza.

Critics argued these allegations were a pretext for a broader campaign against perceived anti-conservative bias in academia.

The legal dispute now involves federal efforts to cut research funding and restrict international student enrollment.

Harvard’s endowment allocated 41% of its assets to private equity investments and 31% to hedge funds.

The fund maintained its public equities allocation at 14%, according to Harvard Management CEO N.P. Narvekar.

Narvekar wrote that endowment results were dampened by having less public than private equity exposure.

He noted that Harvard Management Company’s overall performance was bolstered by discerning manager selection.

Ivy League endowment returns are closely monitored because these institutions pioneered alternative investment strategies.

Harvard’s investments face increased scrutiny due to the ongoing political battles surrounding the university.

President Alan Garber stated the university continues adapting to uncertainty and threats to revenue sources.

He did not specifically name President Trump in his written comments. – Reuters