Malaysia introduces investment reforms to boost global competitiveness

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue implementing progressive reforms in investment and trade policies to strengthen Malaysia’s global competitiveness.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry stated that various approaches and strategies are being executed through a Whole-of-Government approach via the ministry and its agencies.

These initiatives include introducing the New Investment Incentive Framework and strengthening supply chain ecosystems between local companies and multinational corporations.

Malaysia recorded an encouraging foreign direct investment performance in the first half of 2025 with a net inflow of RM17.2 billion.

This represents an increase from the RM14.8 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

The ministry highlighted Malaysia’s advantages including strong economic fundamentals, strategic geographical position, and broad trade network.

These factors have enhanced the country’s resilience in facing global and regional crises according to the ministry’s written parliamentary reply.

Malaysia maintained a current account surplus of RM17 billion in the first half of 2025.

This exceeded the RM13 billion surplus recorded during the same period in 2024.

The current account surplus in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by RM0.3 billion due to higher imports of capital and intermediate goods.

These imports are expected to contribute to spillover effects on Malaysia’s exports in the short and medium term.

The ministry was responding to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s query about government efforts to restore export competitiveness and investor confidence. – Bernama