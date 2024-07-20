Saudi’s Arabia Minister for Hajj and Umrah to visit Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia’s minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah will visit Malaysia from 26-27 August, to enhance cooperation and friendship between the two countries in various fields.

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Kuala Lumpur in a statement on Friday said, during the visit Dr Tawfiq is scheduled to attend a roundtable meeting with members of a prominent Malaysian think tank.

The meeting will discuss Saudi’s Arabia efforts and strategies to improve Hajj and Umrah services and build close and sustainable relationships with influential figures who can convey strategic messages credibly within local circles.

The statement said the meeting could also lead to new research and strategic partnerships, enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Dr Tawfiq’s visit will also strengthen cultural and religious ties and increase cooperation on joint initiatives and mutual understanding on educational and religious projects.

The statement added, Dr Tawfiq also scheduled to attend business lunch or dinner meeting with top media leaders in Kuala Lumpur during the visit to enhance media relations and exchange ideas on improving media coverage of Hajj and Umrah management by the Saudi government.

This year the Saudi Arabian government had approved 31,600 places for Malaysian pilgrims to perform the Hajj.