Search for Masjid India sinkhole victim expands to six sewer routes

KUALA LUMPUR: Six sewage manholes around the search and rescue (SAR) operation site for the victim of the sinkhole in front of Malayan Mansion, Jalan Masjid India, are being opened in stages to expand the search area.

Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the decision to open the manholes, with assistance from Indah Water Konsortium (IWK), was made following discussions with relevant agencies at 10.30 am today.

“In our efforts to locate the victim, we are opening the manholes in stages at six locations: starting at Wisma Yakin, followed by Jalan Melayu, the Jalan Melayu intersection, Dataran Merdeka, Bank Pertanian on Lebuh Pasar Besar, and Bulatan Kinabalu.

“Around 10.30 am, the first manhole was opened, and a firefighter from the scuba unit was sent down, but no clues were found. The search has now moved to the second manhole, and we hope to find some leads until the victim is located,“ he told reporters at the scene today.

He added that the manholes are being opened in stages to ensure the safety of the rescue personnel.

When asked about utilising drones, he stressed that all available technological expertise would be considered if needed.

“The same applies to the K9 detection units from relevant agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department. We will deploy them if necessary,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Operations, M. Fatta M. Amin, clarified that the sewage manhole in question is part of a domestic sewerage system, and as of this morning, water usage in the system has been relatively low.

“The current water level in this domestic sewage channel is at three feet, but the flow remains strong. Due to the presence of toxic gases in the manhole, only one officer can enter at a time, equipped with personal protective equipment,“ he explained.

Yesterday, the media reported that the victim, a 48-year-old tourist from India named Vijayaletchumy, is feared to have been buried in the sinkhole that occurred at 8.22 am.

