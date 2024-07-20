Second cycle of rotation nears completion with installation of Sultan Ibrahim as 17th King of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia marked a historic milestone today with the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the nation’s 17th King, highlighting the distinctive nature of its rotating constitutional monarchy.

Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini highlighted the significance of the installation ceremony at Istana Negara, emphasising Malaysia’s singular status as the sole nation in the world practising this distinctive monarchical system. This event also marks the near completion of the second cycle of rotation among Malaysia’s nine monarchical states, a testament to the nation’s enduring traditions.

Azuan Effendy said that Sultan Ibrahim, who will reign for five years starting this year, is the second last in the current rotation order before Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah if he is elected by the Conference of Rulers.

“Following Sultan Nazrin, the third cycle of rotation will commence. The first rotation saw three rejections to serve as King, but the second round is particularly noteworthy because it strictly follows the established order without any amendments or changes.

“This adherence reflects the strength and mutual understanding among the Rulers. Although they could have opted to alter the rotation, as the arrangement is based on an understanding within the Conference of Rulers, they chose to honour the original sequence without any modifications,” he shared in a recent interview with Bernama.

Azuan Effendy elaborated that the initial selection of the King was predicated on the seniority of the Rulers. Once the first rotation cycle was completed, this established sequence was meticulously adhered to, ensuring continuity and respect for tradition.

According to the rotational convention involving the nine Rulers, the order of succession in the first cycle since 1957 was as follows: Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Perlis, Terengganu, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor, and Perak.

In 1994, the rotation entered its second cycle with the installation of the late Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Ja’afar Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Abdul Rahman, as the 10th King, marking a new chapter in Malaysia’s rich monarchical history.

The Conference of Rulers employs a secret ballot to determine the next King, taking into account several critical factors, such as the elected Ruler’s willingness to serve and the absence of any mental incapacity.

Additionally, the chosen Ruler must be at the pinnacle of the rotation list, garner the support of at least five other Rulers, and must not have served as King for two consecutive terms, ensuring fairness and adherence to the established order.

Typically, before the election process begins, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will first consult with the next Ruler in line to ascertain his readiness and willingness to be elected as King.

Subsequently, the nine Rulers cast a secret vote, and if the Ruler in question garners five votes, he is officially elected as the next King.

This meticulous process is also employed to select the Deputy King, who will fulfil the King’s duties during any absence from the country or due to illness.

Currently, Sultan Nazrin serves as the Deputy King, a role he has diligently performed since 2016 during the reign of Sultan Muhammad V.

Sultan Ibrahim took his oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on Jan 31.