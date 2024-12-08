Secs-gen asked to submit new bills to parliament 14 days in advance

KUALA TERENGGANU: Secretaries-general of all ministries have been asked to submit new or amendment bills to Parliament 14 days in advance.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said this measure would allow members of parliament more time to review and study the bills before they are debated in Parliament.

He added that it would also save time during debates, which often drag on and cause dissatisfaction among members.

“I have called all chief secretaries and asked their cooperation. If there are new bills to be introduced in Parliament or amendments to existing laws, it is preferable that these bills arrive early in Parliament.

“I am setting a 14-day period so that we can distribute them to MPs, they will then have time to read and study the bills,“ he told a press conference after making a visit to the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly here today.