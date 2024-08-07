Security in Penang under control - State police chief

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang police have assured that security and public order in the state are under control.

State police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, in an exclusive interview with Bernama, said no serious crimes have occurred in Penang because they prioritise addressing security-related issues.

“...so there is no procrastination or carelessness in handling these matters (security).

“I see the duty of looking after Penang as a trust. I place special focus on completing and carrying out security tasks, and so far, the state’s security is well under control,” said Hamzah, who has been serving as the Penang police chief for nearly three months.

He made this statement when asked to comment on the security situation in Penang, particularly in light of perceptions of a high number of crime cases in the state.

With 36 years of service in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Hamzah expressed confidence that he would be able to carry out the duties and tasks entrusted to him effectively.

“Although I’ve only been in Penang for three months, I’ve been with PDRM for 36 years. Policing has been a part of my life for a long time,” he said.

Previously serving as deputy director at Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department, Hamzah was appointed as Penang police chief on April 22.

He replaces Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, who was appointed as the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director on March 25.