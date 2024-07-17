PETALING JAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has expressed his disapppontment over the RM100 fine imposed on the welfare home owner for deliberately uttering vulgarities abusive words via her TikTok account “alphaquinnsha” with the intent to incite anger and disrupt peace.

According to New Straits Times, he said that the punishment was made based on the evidence collected.

“I have reviewed several comments, including those on TikTok by other influencers, who are not only upset with the fine but also with the offender’s apparent lack of remorse for their actions, which are believed to have caused another influencer’s death.

“This is a very concerning attitude, and I am very disappointed with the fine, which seems very small,” he was quoted as saying.

He explained that he has also reviewed how the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken action against those who post offensive comments violating the law on social media and that the government will review existing legislation to ensure penalties commensurate with cyber crimes.

“As Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said mentioned, we need to review the definition of bullying and determine appropriate penalties.”

He explained that in the second case, the use of Section 233 for network abuse, the fine was more significant as the lorry driver faces a fine of up to RM50,000.

Welfare home owner P. Shalini, 35, was fined RM100 by the Magistrate’s Court after she pleaded guilty to deliberately uttering abusive words via her TikTok account “alphaquinnsha” with the intent to incite anger and disrupt peace.

She committed the offence at a house in Jalan Ipoh here at 4.10 am on July 1.

The charge was framed under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which provides a maximum fine of RM100 upon conviction.