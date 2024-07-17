PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the RM100 fine that was imposed on Shalini Periasamy, the welfare home owner for deliberately uttering vulgarities abusive words via her TikTok account “alphaquinnsha” with the intent to incite anger and disrupt peace.

The charge was framed under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which provides a maximum fine of RM100 upon conviction.

Netizens vented their frustrations online, saying that they found the fine unjustified as the case led to the death of a person.

“Yeah, seriously, RM 100 means nothing to Shalini. A life was lost, damn it! If it happened to your own family, you’d understand. People who steal sardines or diapers get harsher punishments, even end up in lockup!” said TikTok user nisyaa.

TikTok user eman sung felt that the paltry fine would encourage more people to become cyberbullies.

“It’s absolutely unreasonable and unjustifiable that the fine is only RM100. A life was lost, guys. A fine like that almost encourages people to become cyberbullies.”

X user Chear Omma commented that this fine showed her that bullies would always get to live peacefully.

“On what basis was the RM100 fine imposed? Does it seem inadequate? No wonder Esha was shaken to the point of withdrawing from the world. Even those who admit guilt only get a RM100 fine. Bullies always get to live peacefully.”

Many netizens also urged that bullying laws should be strengthened.

“See this is what needs to be changed, strengthening bullying laws so they don’t get away with measly sums and leave with zero remorse,” said X user Loretta.

29-year-old Rajeswary was found dead at her home in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, on July 5.

The Hindu rights activist, also known as Esha, had lodged a police report the day before against two people for allegedly harassing her on TikTok.

