Selangor govt says RM38 mln collected by charging 20 sen for plastic bags

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government has collected RM38 million until last year by charging 20 sen for every plastic bag, through a ruling introduced for such payment when consumers request for plastic bags said State Executive Councillor for Public Health and Environment, Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

Jamaliah said the money collected would be channelled back as allocation for organising awareness programmes organised by the state government to create awareness and educate the people on the importance of loving and preserving the environment.

“The proceeds will be channelled to carry out programmes like the Selangor state level Environment Carnival 2024 on July 20 and 21, install solar lighting, Trees for Education programme, Earth Day Celebrations and Projek Kebun Komuniti,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters today during a press conference at the Wisma Dewan Negeri Selangor lobby to announce the Selangor 2024 state level Carnival for Environment to be organised at 1 Utama Shopping Mall, Petaling Jaya.

Jamaliah said through the programme, the state government would also gather feedback from the people about raising the charge for issuing plastic bags in Selangor.

“There have been calls for the need to raise the charge for plastic bags but the state government will seek the feedback from the people during the carnival which is themed ‘Plastics Free Campaign’.

“In conjunction with the carnival, 29 booths from various government agencies, non governmental organisations, petty traders and private organisations will be set up to offer various exhibits and interactive workshops to create awareness regarding environment,” she said.