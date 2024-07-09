Selangor launches high-impact SA Sentral project with RM3 billion GDV

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) today launched SA Sentral, a high-impact urban development project with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM3 billion.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the project, expected to take seven years to complete, has the potential to transform Shah Alam into a dynamic business district.

“This development aims to turn Shah Alam into a vibrant, attractive city that can accommodate everyone, from young people and newlyweds to retirees, thus avoiding urban decay,” he said.

“The project will also boost the local economy, covering retail, commercial activities and hospitality... Shah Alam currently lacks international-standard hotels, so this development will help address that gap,” he told a press conference following the launch of the project.

On rumours that several iconic buildings in Shah Alam will be demolished for the project, Amirudin, who is also the PKNS chairman, said SA Sentral will involve upgrading, renovating and expanding existing structures.

“Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) will be a key element, with enhanced bus services. We welcome the rejuvenation of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, which has been proposed in the Selangor Economic Action Council, and hope Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) will expedite it,” he said.

Amirudin assured that he will oversee the project’s progress to prevent issues such as the land subsidence seen in the capital city.

At the event, PKNS also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with strategic partners including the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), TNB Engineering Corporation Sdn Bhd (TNEC), Amverton Prop, IKEA and KRU Entertainment.

Covering 145 acres, the project includes the development of the area covering Plaza Alam Sentral (PAS), Plaza Perangsang, SACC Mall, SACC Walk, Kompleks PKNS Shah Alam, Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) and several areas in Section 14.

The mixed development project will be transit-oriented, with all buildings interconnected. Situated in the heart of Shah Alam, SA Sentral is strategically located near the Dato’ Menteri LRT 3 Station, linking it to the Klang Valley.