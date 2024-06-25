Selangor Sultan expresses disappointment over theft of mosque donations

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed deep disappointment regarding the recent theft of a donation box from the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque in Bukit Jelutong.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed anger towards the perpetrators for stealing funds intended for the welfare of Muslims in the area.

He reminded the public that stealing is not only a serious crime but also a major sin, particularly when it involves donations meant for the less fortunate, such as asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat or tithe), and orphans.

He also expressed disappointment with the mosque management for failing to promptly report the incident to the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS).

In response to the theft, Sultan Sharafuddin ordered that the management of the mosque take more effective early preventive measures, such as tightening security controls and ensuring that the closed-circuit television cameras function properly.

His Royal Highness expressed hope that theft of mosque donation boxes can be curbed, and will not recur in any mosque or surau in Selangor.