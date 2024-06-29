Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri grace RWMF 2024

SANTUBONG: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin tonight graced the three-day 2024 Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF 2024), which began today at the Sarawak Cultural Village here.

Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed on arrival at 8 pm by Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

The 27th edition of the festival, which is themed ‘Evolution’ this year, kicked off with various music workshops during the day and performances by local and international artistes in the evening.

Among the artistes who rocked the stage on the first day of the RWMF were Grammy and Golden Globe award winner from Japan, Kitaro, renowned for his electronic-instrumental music, and Rhythm Rebels featuring Selonding Bali Aga.

In addition, performances by local musicians like The Borneo Collective, which comprises veteran artistes from the Land of Hornbills, as well as Belle Sisoski were also featured at the festival.

Earlier, Abdul Karim said his year’s ticket sales had surpassed those of the previous edition.

As such, he said they are considering inviting renowned international musicians as an additional attraction for the next RWMF.

“Ticket sales for this year have surpassed last year’s, actually. Day 1 and Day 2 tickets are sold out. Probably the third day will be sold out too, so this is a good indication.

“We will consider (bringing in more award-winning artistes). (The) Good part for this year’s RWMF is Grammy award winner (Kitaro), who seems to be a big pulling factor,” he told reporters after surveying the RWMF site here today.

The RWMF 2024 showcases 20 performances, comprising 68 international musicians from 14 countries on six continents and 63 Malaysian artistes.