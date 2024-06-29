Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri visit Yayasan Tun Jugah

KUCHING: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin visited Yayasan Tun Jugah’s Textile, Museum and Gallery department here today.

The royal couple spent nearly two hours exploring the diversity of textiles, the history of weaving and the traditional tools of the Iban community.

Also in attendance were Yayasan Tun Jugah chairman Tan Sri Leonard Linggi Jugah and Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin were given a briefing from Yayasan Tun Jugah’s trustee, Melia Linggi, during the visit.

Established in 1985, Yayasan Tun Jugah aims to preserve and promote traditional Iban weaving methods to deepen understanding of Iban textiles and weaving traditions, locally and internationally.

During the visit, Sultan Sharafuddin received a ‘lungai tinggang’ traditional machete as a gift from Leonard Linggi.

Later tonight, Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin are scheduled to attend the second day of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF 2024) at the Sarawak Cultural Village.