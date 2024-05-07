Sg Bakap polls: Fadhlina appeals to voters to back PH candidate

NIBONG TEBAL: PKR Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek has appealed to voters in the Sungai Bakap state constituency to give Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin the opportunity to serve as their representative in this Saturday’s by-election.

In a letter titled “Warkah Buat Warga Sungai Bakap” shared on her Facebook page tonight, the Education Minister said that a person as good and intelligent as Joohari deserves the chance to be a leader in Penang.

“How can a teacher act superior when they are deeply involved in humanising people to become courteous and intelligent citizens every day,” she said.

Fadhlina expressed her appreciation for all the comments and views shared by (Sungai Bakap) residents throughout the campaign period, which began after the announcement of the candidates on June 22 and will conclude at 11.59 pm tomorrow.

“Whether from residents, machinery, leadership, or civil servants. Every complaint, request, and two-way relationship between the people and their representative is eagerly anticipated. Teachers, nurses, police officers, and all civil servants have also provided perspectives that I accept with an open heart.

“Surely the determination to serve better can be realised by having colleagues as assemblymen and having access to agencies and policy implementers at the state and federal levels,” she said.

She also assured that no one would be sidelined and that the well-being of all people, especially in Nibong Tebal, would always be her priority.

Concluding the letter, the Nibong Tebal MP included a poem, once again urging Sungai Bakap voters to vote for the former director of the Northern Branch of the Aminuddin Baki Institute this Saturday.

Timang tinggi-tinggi,

Sampai cucur atap,

Undilah Cikgu Joohari,

Demi kesejahteraan Sungai Bakap.

The by-election is a straight fight between Joohari and Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief Abidin Ismail.

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.