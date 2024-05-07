Sg Bakap polls: PH candidate Joohari pledges swift action on issues, grievances

NIBONG TEBAL: Acting as a mediator between the public and government agencies, resolving pressing issues promptly will be a top priority for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin if elected in tomorrow’s Sungai Bakap state by-election.

Joohari emphasised his commitment to employing the POLC principles of management, namely planning, organising, leading and controlling as well as ensuring swift action without delay.

“I will first establish a dedicated team, compile all community grievances, and prioritise immediate actions within the first 100 days.

“Our primary focus will be addressing water concerns first, followed by tackling traffic congestion and placement issues, all encapsulated in my P.A.D.U aspirations,” he told reporters here today.

The former director of the Aminuddin Baki Institute (Northern Branch) had outlined four core pillars of commitment in his manifesto for the by-election, derived from the acronym P.A.D.U: P - Prasarana (Infrastructure) and Progresif (Progress); A - Akhlak, Akademik Anak Muda (Morality, Youth Academics); D - Damai (Peace); and U - Untuk Semua (For All).

Joohari also said that his final day of campaigning today involved extensive face-to-face engagements with voters across the Sungai Bakap constituency before the campaign period concludes at 11.59 PM.

The by-election tomorrow is a straight fight between Dr Joohari Ariffin and Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief Abidin Ismail. The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.