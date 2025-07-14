Anak Kita programme boosts academic success for at-risk students in Penang

NIBONG TEBAL: The Anak Kita Programme (PAK) has successfully uplifted the academic performance of at-risk students in Penang, with 460 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2024 candidates from 11 schools showing marked improvement.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed the programme’s effectiveness, noting that 99% of participants sat for the exams, while 93% obtained their certificates, particularly excelling in Bahasa Melayu and History.

PAK, a national intervention initiative, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Ministry of Finance (MOF), and strategic partners. Fadhlina highlighted its structured approach, combining online tuition and small-group learning to provide targeted academic support.

As of mid-2025, PAK has benefited 1,280 students across 64 schools in Penang. Results indicate significant progress, with 71% improving in Bahasa Melayu and 44% in History. Even in challenging subjects like Mathematics, 13% saw grade enhancements.

The programme adopts a holistic strategy, offering tailored interventions, personal coaching, and psycho-social support.

“We believe this approach will have a lasting impact and plan to expand it further,“ Fadhlina said.

Launched in September 2024, PAK focuses on three key areas: 3M (literacy and numeracy for primary students), SPM support for secondary students, and reintegration for at-risk students.

Spearheaded by Yayasan Hasanah and Khazanah Nasional, it aims to reduce dropout rates and strengthen educational outcomes.

Additionally, Sekolah Kebangsaan Nibong Tebal and SMK Taman Widuri have been designated as MADANI adopted schools, reinforcing the government’s commitment to grassroots education support. - Bernama