Parliamentary Services Act 2025 gets royal assent in Malaysia

SEREMBAN: The Parliamentary Services Act 2025 (PSA) has officially received royal assent from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

This landmark approval allows Parliament to function as an independent institution, marking a significant step in institutional reform.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul confirmed the development, stating that the effective date of implementation will be announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

“Alhamdulillah, this morning I was informed by the Dewan Rakyat secretary that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim has signed the PSA. This means Parliament will now exist as an independent entity,” Johari said.

He added that discussions with Azalina will determine the official enforcement date, coinciding with Parliament’s next session on July 21.

The PSA, passed by the Dewan Rakyat on March 5, restores Parliament’s autonomy in policy and governance after 33 years. The original Act, introduced in 1963, was repealed in 1992.

Johari highlighted the bipartisan support behind the legislation, calling it the result of strong collaboration between the government and opposition.

Meanwhile, the Malaysia Youth Parliament (PBMy) 2025 is set for implementation in June next year. The secretariat is finalising policies, including ICT system development and leadership programmes. - Bernama