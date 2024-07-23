Siblings reported missing in Pontian return home safely

PETALING JAYA: Two siblings who were reported missing from their home in Pontian, Johor have returned home safely.

According to a statement posted on the Pontian police Facebook page, the siblings were found safe and sound.

Seventeen-year-old Nur Aina Shahira Muhamad Basri and 12-year-old Muhammad Afif Izzudin Muhamad Basri were last seen at their family home in Kampung Lama, Kampung Baru, Benut, Pontian on July 12.

The siblings’ father reported that they have been missing since July 12.

A police report was lodged on July 21.

ALSO READ:

Missing six-year-old Albertine Leo found safe in Batang Kali