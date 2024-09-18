PETALING JAYA: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued an alert that two food products marketed for weight loss originating from Malaysia which contains banned and medicinal substances not permitted in food.

In a statement posted on its Facebook today (Sept 18), SFA said the two candies are the Unique Good Morning Candies and Unique Good Night Candies.

The “candies” were highlighted along with two others, Sausando Slimming Cofee and Sausando Slimming Tea from Japan, which SFA stated, “these products contain one or more of the following substances: Frusemide, Phenolphthalein, Sennosides, and Sibutramine.”

“All four products have been marketed as weight loss solutions, making various claims such as fat burner, effective weight loss, appetite suppressant, detoxify, control hunger, aid digestion, and accelerate metabolism,“ said the statement.

READ MORE: Singaporean authorities recall Malaysian bakery’s snow skin mooncakes due to E.coli

The agency added that they have worked with online e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the products and issued warnings to the respective sellers to stop selling the products with immediate effect.

According to SFA, enforcement actions will be taken on anyone who sells and supplies unsafe food products adulterated with banned and/or medicinal substances that are not allowed in food.

Under Section 15 of Singapore’s Sale of Food Act, the sale of unsafe food is not permitted.

Those found guilty may face fines up to S$5,000 (RM16,381) for a first offence, and up to S$10,000 (RM32,762) or imprisonment for subsequent convictions.

Consumers who have purchased any of the mentioned products are strongly advised not to consume them and advised to seek medical advice promptly if they have already done so and have health concerns.

ALSO READ: Singapore bans Malaysian-made “weight loss coffee” product for containing unsafe substance