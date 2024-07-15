Single agency ensures efficient border control, enforcement - Home Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is confident that the establishment of the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency will ensure inspection and enforcement at the country’s entry points are carried out efficiently and effectively.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the creation of the agency is expected to facilitate travel in and out of the country, as well as import and export processes in Malaysia.

He said that this agency is essential for both public safety and the country’s economy and biosecurity.

“The trend of adopting a progressive approach to put border management under a single entity began as early as 2003 in countries like the United States with US Customs and Border Protection, Australia through the Australian Border Force, and Singapore with Immigration and Checkpoint Security.

“Therefore, the government has taken responsibility and is striving to ensure that the initiatives and decisions made since 2008 to establish a Border Control and Protection Agency are realised,” he said when tabling the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency Bill 2024 for second reading today.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said that for the agency, established and effective from Jan 1, to have the authority to perform its functions and responsibilities at the country’s entry points, its constitutional laws need to be drafted and tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said that that overall, the bill is divided into five parts, comprising 25 clauses and two schedules.

On July 9, the bill was tabled for its first reading, aiming, among other things, to explain the proposed functions and powers of the agency related to border control and protection in addition to making provisions for related matters.

It also proposed that if an offence is committed under any written law of the State of Sabah or Sarawak, the enforcement, investigation and prosecution of the offence will be carried out by the respective state authorities.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow.