CIMB ASEAN Cultural Night Run 2025 unites 4,000 on Penang Bridge

GEORGE TOWN: Nearly 4,000 participants gathered for the CIMB ASEAN Cultural Night Run 2025, symbolising unity, healthy living, and ASEAN cultural pride.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi highlighted the event’s significance as it marked its fourth edition.

The run took place on the Penang Second Bridge, yesterday, coinciding with Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship.

Organised by the Malaysian Highway Authority and Koperasi LLM Berhad, the event received support from the Works Ministry.

CIMB Bank served as the main sponsor, reinforcing the event’s regional importance.

“The spirit of the ‘ASEAN Way’ shone through international participation, strengthening regional bonds,” said Nanta Linggi after flagging off participants.

Beyond running, the event featured cultural performances from Malaysia and ASEAN nations like the Philippines.

A total of RM21,000 in cash prizes was awarded to winners across competitive categories.

Additional prizes included 30 awards for best traditional costumes in men’s, women’s, and children’s divisions.

Registered participants also had a chance to win 30 lucky draw prizes.