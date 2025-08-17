Serbia protests escalate as clashes continue for fifth night

BELGRADE: Fresh clashes broke out between protesters and riot police in Serbia’s capital and other cities late Saturday, marking the fifth consecutive night of unrest.

In Valjevo, a group of masked individuals set fire to the empty offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party before clashing with police.

Protesters hurled fireworks and rocks while officers responded with stun grenades and tear gas in the central city.

Similar confrontations occurred in Belgrade after police blocked demonstrators marching toward the ruling party’s headquarters.

Violence was also reported in Novi Sad, Serbia’s second-largest city, as tensions continued to rise.

The protests, initially sparked by a deadly railway station collapse in November, have grown into a broader movement against corruption.

Demands for a transparent investigation have since evolved into calls for early elections, drawing massive crowds at their peak.

Recent demonstrations turned violent after pro-government supporters, some armed, attacked protesters earlier this week.

Online videos showing police beating unarmed demonstrators have further inflamed public anger.

One clip from Valjevo appeared to show officers surrounding and striking a young man lying on the ground.

Authorities have denied allegations of brutality, accusing protesters of instigating violence.

Despite the resignation of the prime minister and government collapse, President Aleksandar Vucic remains defiant.

He has dismissed calls for early elections, labelling the protests as part of a foreign-backed plot to remove him from power. - AFP