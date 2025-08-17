Hurricane Erin strengthens to Category 5, threatens Caribbean with floods

WASHINGTON: Hurricane Erin rapidly strengthened into a catastrophic Category 5 storm on Saturday.

The storm lashed Caribbean islands with heavy rain and strong winds.

Weather officials warned of potential flash floods and landslides across the region.

The US National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour.

Erin was located about 135 miles northwest of Anguilla in the northern Leeward Islands.

A flash flood warning was issued for Saint Thomas and Saint John in the US Virgin Islands.

Tropical storm watches were in effect for St Martin, St Barthelemy, Sint Maarten, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“Erin is now a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane,“ the NHC announced earlier on Saturday.

The storm reached peak intensity just over 24 hours after becoming a Category 1 hurricane.

Scientists attribute such rapid intensification to rising sea temperatures from climate change.

The hurricane’s center is expected to pass just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Forecasters predict weakening as the storm moves east of the Turks and Caicos Islands by Sunday night.

Isolated areas could receive up to six inches of rain, increasing flood risks.

“Continued rapid strengthening is expected today,“ the NHC stated in an earlier report.

The agency also warned of possible landslides and urban flooding.

Swells from Erin will affect the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico through the weekend.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the US East Coast early next week.

The hurricane is forecast to turn northwest on Saturday night before weakening from Monday.

While Erin is unlikely to make US landfall, it may still cause coastal erosion in places like North Carolina.

The Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be more intense than usual this year.

Last year, Hurricane Helene killed over 200 people in the southeastern United States.

Budget cuts to NOAA have raised concerns about storm forecasting accuracy.

Scientists warn climate change is increasing the frequency of powerful storms. - AFP