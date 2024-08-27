Sinkhole: Fahmi checks out situation at IWK end point

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament Fahmi Fadzil today spent almost an hour inspecting the facilities of Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) plant in Pantai Dalam here, which is the end point of the search and rescue (SAR) operations to locate the woman who was buried alive after falling into a sinkhole on a sidewalk at Jalan Masjid India last Friday.

Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said that he had been briefed by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the police and the IWK regarding the operations.

“The search is on. That’s all I can say...I was made to understand that all the sewage water (in the city) will end up here and will not go beyond this point...but they have yet to find the victim,” he told reporters.

Fahmi said as the MP of the parliamentary constituency he would also look into the needs of the rescue team involved in the SAR operations to ensure that their welfare is well taken care of.

The search for the woman, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, a tourist from India, entered its fifth day today.

Vijayaletchumy was reported to have plunged into the eight-metre-deep sinkhole when the ground suddenly caved in while she was walking to a nearby temple for breakfast on Friday morning.