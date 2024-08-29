Sinkhole: Firemen seen taking turns to enter IWK plant

KUALA LUMPUR: Firefighters in the search and rescue operation for the victim of sinkhole incident in Jalan Masjid India last Friday, were seen taking turns to enter the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) sewage treatment plant in Pantai Dalam which is understood to be as deep as a five-storey building.

Based on Bernama’s survey at the location, it was found that no less than three firefighters who were dressed in PPE, with oxygen tanks and breathing apparatus took turns to enter the plant involved with each search round estimated to take an hour.

It is learnt that the IWK had already dried the plant in question before the firemen entered to conduct a search at the base of the plant as deep as the five-story building that stores sewage of residents around the capital.

It is also understood that there are various types of dangerous gases in the plant, including hydrogen sulphide gas and methane gas which are not only poisonous, but also flammable.

Last Friday, the victim known as G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre deep sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India.

The victim, who was in the country with her family for travel, was reportedly walking in the area to go to a nearby temple to have breakfast before the incident happened.