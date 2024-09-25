PETALING JAYA: A sinkhole has appeared near the entrance of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA)’s Bunga Raya Complex earlier today, according to the Works Ministry.

The complex is used by VIP guests and dignitaries when boarding or departing flights at KLIA.

In the ministry’s statement, the sinkhole estimated to be 5.4 metres (m) wide and approximately one meter deep, occurred at the paved area between the entrance and exit of the complex.

“The road is accessible to all vehicles. However, a traffic management plan in the sinkhole area has been implemented,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Woman reportedly trapped in sinkhole incident in front of Masjid India

The sinkhole is also said to be beyond the “maintenance jurisdiction” of the Public Works Department (JKR) and Roadcare; however these parties will provide assistance if needed by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

The Works Ministry added that MAHB is looking into a suspected sewage pipe leakage to determine if it could have caused the 4.3m-long sinkhole.

A detailed report will be issued by MAHB once the investigation is complete.