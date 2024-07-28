PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has announced that six areas in Malaysia have recorded high temperatures as of 6am today.

In a Facebook post, MetMalaysia confirmed the six areas surrounding the Peninsular and Sarawak have been hit with a Level One heatwave.

The areas affected include Larut and Matang in Perak, Kuala Muda in Kedah along with Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai in Kelantan.

Meanwhile, the two areas in Sarawak hit with the high level heatwave are Bintulu and Sri Aman.

MetMalaysia added the heatwave falls under the “cautionary phase” where the daily maximum temperature is 35 to 37°C for at least three consecutive days.

Harian Metro reported that MetMalaysia chief director Muhammad Helmi Abdullah confirmed these weather conditions were due to the nation going through the Southwest Monsoon period since May 17.

Helmi said low rainfall is expected to continue until the start of the monsoon’s transition phase thus causing more dry and hot weather nationwide until mid-September.

