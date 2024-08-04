THE Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued heatwave alerts for 47 regions across the country on April 7, highlighting the continued spell of hot and dry weather.

Seven areas face a severe Level Two warning, with temperatures predicted to hit between 37°C and 40°C for three consecutive days. These areas include Perlis, Padang Terap, Baling, Hulu Perak, Jerantut and Maran.

However, the remaining regions are under a Level One warning, bracing for temperatures ranging from 35°C to 37°C over a similar period.

Level 2 Heat Alert:

Six regions are facing the most severe conditions, categorized under a Level 2 heatwave alert. These areas have endured scorching temperatures exceeding 40°C for three consecutive days. They include:

1. Perlis (entire state)

2. Kedah (Padang Terap, Baling)

3. Perak (Hulu Perak)

4. Pahang (Jerantut, Maran)

The remaining 41 locations are under a Level 1 heatwave alert, with maximum daily temperatures ranging from 35°C to 37°C for three consecutive days.

Affected Areas (Level 1):

1. Kedah (several districts)

2. Penang (Seberang Perai Utara, Timur Laut)

3. Perak (multiple districts)

4. Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Kuala Lumpur)

5. Negeri Sembilan (multiple districts)

6. Melaka (multiple districts)

7. Johor (multiple districts)

8. Pahang (multiple districts)

9. Kelantan (multiple districts)

10. Terengganu (multiple districts)

While the weather forecast might be scorching, remember to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day. Consider these tips to beat the heat:

1. Drink plenty of water and cooling beverages.

2. Wear loose, light-colored clothing.

3. Limit sun exposure, especially between 11am and 3pm.

4. Take cool showers or baths.

Be sure to check for updates from MetMalaysia as conditions can change.

Read More:

Kelantan padi farmers resigned to fate amid dry spell

Jeli, Gua Musang, Temerloh hit by heatwave - MetMalaysia

MOH: 28 heat-related illnesses, one death recorded as of March 25