Sk Tunku Mahmood 1 reconstruction project set to complete in January 2025

KLUANG: The reconstruction project for dilapidated buildings at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tunku Mahmood 1 here worth RM2.093 million is expected to be completed by January 2025.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the project, which commenced on Jan 8, has reached 36 per cent completion, ahead of the original timeline.

“I’m pleased to inform that this canteen building will be completed three months ahead of schedule to align with the school term. The Public Works Department and the contractor will ensure its completion by January 2025 instead of April 2025.

“Once completed, this building will serve more than 800 students and 57 teachers at the school,” he told reporters after visiting the project site today.

The project scope also includes the construction of a waste disposal building and the installation of internal cold water pipes, sewage pipes, mechanical ventilation and a fire suppression system.

Ahmad, who is also Pontian Member of Parliament, said the project reflects the Unity Government’s commitment to addressing dilapidated school issues nationwide, an initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The swift execution of this project aims to ensure the well-being of the public, enhance safety for students and teachers, and provide a conducive learning environment,” he said.