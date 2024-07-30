Smart Lane on KLK not implemented due to winding, hilly nature of expressway - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The activation of the Smart Lane route on the Kuala Lumpur - Karak Expressway (KLK) could not be implemented due to several factors, including the winding and hilly nature of the expressway.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the aspects that need to be considered before a Smart Lane can be activated on any part of an expressway are the width of the road shoulder and the geometric factors of the highway alignment.

“It is for this reason that the Smart Lane cannot be implemented on the KLK Expressway because the width of the road shoulder in the emergency lane is not sufficient for vehicles other than the winding and hilly route along the expressway,“ he said during a question and answer session in Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Manolan Mohamad who wanted to know if the government plans to implement a Smart Lane on the KLK Expressway to reduce congestion, especially on weekends.

Smart Lane refers to the controlled use of the road shoulder or emergency lane as an additional lane to increase the capacity of the highway by dispersing traffic flow during congestion or accidents.

However, Nanta said the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and concessionaire ANIH Berhad (ANIH) had planned several short, medium and long-term actions to overcome congestion at KLK.

Among them is the implementation of lane channelisation at several locations along the highway between Kilometer 64.3 near the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) intersection, at the U-turn at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Bentong and the slip road to Genting Highlands.

This is to reduce ‘conflict’ and ensure smooth traffic movement, he said.

Meanwhile, in response to Manolan’s original question about whether the government plans to introduce a minimum speed limit to control congestion on expressways, Nanta said the speed limit of 110 kilometres per hour (km/h) on inter-urban highways and 80 to 90 km/h for highways in the city is adequate and suitable with the driving condition in the country.

“The government is always working to ensure the quality of the highway infrastructure is in the best condition for the benefit of all,“ he said.