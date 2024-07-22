MOVON Space: Innovative home appliances designed for parenthood

THE parenting and infant markets are experiencing significant growth, driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness of child development. Additionally, technological advancements are fostering the creation of innovative products designed to simplify parenting and enhance infant care.

This growth trajectory is expected to continue, presenting ample opportunities for businesses in this sector to expand and innovate. Capitalising on that, “Malaysia's first rent-to-own baby product brand” MOVON Sdn Bhd – which was established in 2021, has introduced a new range of MOVON Space appliances.

In collaboration with Viomi, a global leader in smart home appliances, these products are designed for mother-and-baby care, aiming to simplify daily tasks and promote family well-being, thereby enhancing the parenthood experience.

MOVON CEO Mak Wai Hoong said the partnership between MOVON and Viomi combines smart technology and human-centred design, offering every family a smarter and more convenient living experience. The company chose to collaborate with Viomi because of its outstanding reputation and influence in the industry and shared values and vision.

“We see a need to support the market through our innovations and product development. Our company's mission and vision are to provide affordable, sustainable lifestyles by offering rental services for baby strollers and home appliances for parenthood, thus easing the anxiety of new parents.”

Viomi, a brand among China’s top 500 enterprises, is renowned for its Internet of Things (IoT) home technology appliance products and its unique “one-stop whole-house smart solution”, enabling more consumers to enjoy a thoughtful smart home experience.

Taking their collaboration a step further, MOVON and Viomi have launched two new products: AI Smart Refrigerator MOVON ChillMate 508L (V Series) and Ultra-Slim Smart Washer and Dryer MOVON DuoMate 10.6 (V Series).

MOVON ChillMate 508L (V Series)

Designed for modern families, this smart refrigerator specifically addresses parents' needs – its incredibly thin body blends in seamlessly with the kitchen cabinets.

It features a dedicated MOVON Space area with an adjustable temperature, perfect for storing breast milk and ensuring it stays fresh and nutritious.

With dual independent cooling systems to prevent odour mixing and precise temperature control, it offers excellent cooling performance while saving energy.

The IoT and smart app control allow remote temperature management, letting parents manage food storage anytime, anywhere.

MOVON DuoMate 10.6 (V Series)

This ultra-slim smart washer and dryer integrates washing and drying functions and is designed for modern families. It has a “Baby Care+” feature for baby clothes, providing gentle and thorough cleaning to ensure baby clothes are clean and safe for delicate skin.

With 9+9 washing and drying programmes, it can be controlled via the machine's panel or a smart app, and it supports over-the-air updates to keep functions up-to-date. Its ultra-thin design fits 550mm cabinet spaces, maximising space utilisation for more convenience.

MOVON-Viomi collaboration

AI algorithms, IoT and other technologies are applied in the two products launched by MOVON and Viomi, combining MOVON's understanding of family needs and Viomi's advanced technology to offer consumers a smarter, more convenient home experience.

Mak said MOVON is committed to providing high-quality products and services based on rentals. As the company embarks on a new journey with a new product line, it evolves from being purely a maternal and baby brand to offering high-quality smart living and convenience, helping parents on their parenting journey with ease.

MOVON hosted its first large-scale carnival on July 19-21 at Pavilion Bukit Jalil Centre Court, showcasing all its products and offering many discounts and fun activities.

Additionally, the company is set to unveil its inaugural MOVON Space at Pavilion Bukit Jalil Level 5 (Pink Zone), specifically designed as a dedicated area offering a variety of IOT smart home appliances to its visitors.

“Our new pillar, MOVON Space, aims to simplify daily tasks for parents and enhance family well-being by providing innovative home appliances specifically designed for mom and baby care. We will continue to provide affordable, sustainable lifestyles, constantly innovate, and improve product quality, launching more diversified products to meet the needs of consumers at different stages, creating an easier, smarter parenting experience,” Mak said.

He added that the company’s latest AI smart refrigerator and ultra-thin built-in washer-dryer combo will be on display in the store. “We welcome everyone to experience and purchase our latest products and enjoy the convenience brought by innovative technology.”

He also announced the company’s strategic partnership with Hai-O, a renowned brand in Malaysia known for its extensive network connections both locally and internationally.

“Our mutual understanding aims to bring quality products to Malaysia while exploring future collaborations and possibilities.”