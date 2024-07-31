$!Introducing Cloud Phone by CloudMosa: A transformative affordable solution enabling internet and app ecosystem access for the next billion users

-> Closing the ‘B-Gap’ – How CloudMosa and HMD have cracked getting the next billion people online through a new cloud solution delivered on affordable devices

-> CloudMosa unveils new cloud-driven technology that makes internet and modern app experiences accessible on low-cost feature phones, piloting with HMD’s Nokia 110 4G (2023) and 106 4G (2023) devices

-> Opening significant business expansion and spectrum migration opportunities for telecom carriers, manufacturers, and content providers in the transition from 2G to 4G

-> Bridging the gap for underserved communities, fostering digital inclusion through easy internet access

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - 31 July 2024 - CloudMosa, a leading cloud and mobile technology company today announces the launch of Cloud Phone, a cloud-based technology that enables the most affordable devices to bridge the digital divide. This solution ushers in a new era of affordable connectivity and huge opportunities for growth and innovation for telecom carriers, phone manufacturers and content providers. CloudMosa aims to bridge the gap for the billions of people worldwide that still lack crucial access to the internet and app ecosystem, which are no longer a luxury but a basic human need in today’s digital-driven world.

Piloted in India in partnership with Human Mobile Devices (HMD), makers of Nokia phones, CloudMosa’s Cloud Phone technology has enabled existing Nokia 110 4G (2023) and Nokia 106 4G (2023) feature phones to access YouTube Shorts and other cloud widget applications for news, weather and more. This successful soft launch marks the start of Cloud Phone’s expansion to provide digital access to more underserved users across the globe.

Using cloud technology to run phone functions virtually, Cloud Phone presents a transformative array of features that extend internet accessibility and modern app experiences to 4G feature phones at prices a fraction of the cost of most budget smartphones. This innovation marks a significant departure from the conventional perception of cloud technology as a luxury reserved for the affluent, demonstrating its newfound role as a democratizing force for underserved communities. The Cloud Phone system operates on a user-friendly virtual browser platform, facilitating seamless access to real-time content through popular web applications such as YouTube and Facebook via cloud-based widgets.

A turning point in mobile computing

The soft launch in India found high demand for YouTube Shorts — around 70.3% among Nokia 4G 110 (2023) and 116 (2023) users[1]. This trend highlights the opportunity Cloud Phone technology provides for telecom carriers and other ecosystem players to shift from traditional voice and text-based business models to dynamic data-driven possibilities.

The launch of Cloud Phone technology unlocks growth opportunities for telecom carriers, phone manufacturers and content providers, which all face challenges in the form of saturation and commoditization. For telecom carriers it’s a golden opportunity to secure new subscribers, upgrade existing prepaid customers and build loyalty in the transition from 2G to 4G. For makers, it is a chance to dramatically expand their user base and forge new partnerships.

Content providers, meanwhile, stand to gain access to a group that has never experienced social media or online entertainment. The results of the India pilot program emphasize the demand for content and a chance to convert these new users into lifelong fans.

“Our mission is to disrupt the paradigm and lead the next phase of the mobile revolution,“ said Shioupyn Shen, CloudMosa’s Founder and CEO. “With our Cloud Phone technology, we aim to partner with industry and ecosystem giants in telecommunications, phone manufacturing and content providers to reach new markets and capitalize on the immense potential of bringing the next billion users online. Cloud Phone represents a pivotal first step towards our goal where any device at any price point, even as low as $10, can leverage the cloud for robust user experiences, never before possible on constrained feature phone hardware. Our solution will empower individuals with more equal opportunities and access to the internet, which should be a basic human right for all.”

Ravi Kunwar, VP India and APAC - HMD said, “At HMD, we’re not merely in the business of selling both smartphones and feature phones; we’re shaping culture, advancing connectivity, and propelling innovation forward. We firmly believe in human-centric innovation, in this case being the first adopter of Cloud Phone technology and inventing and integrating new functions into our feature phones and in the process bridging the digital divide.”

Closing the “B-Gap”

CloudMosa landed on a critical equation to bring the next billion people online: (A) connectivity + (B) affordable devices with compelling applications. Major tech companies have made significant strides in addressing connectivity (A). However, the real challenge lies in providing affordable devices (B) for those below the poverty line, many of whom struggle with rural internet connectivity, inadequate infrastructure, and expensive devices.

Cloud Phone addresses the affordability issue, which CloudMosa has termed the “B-Gap” — the chasm preventing billions of users from coming online or continuing their journey to accessing all the internet has to offer. Whether it’s societal inclusion and entertainment through social media platforms, real-time weather forecasts for farmers to ensure a better harvest or creating digital profiles to unlock essential government services and financial aid, Cloud Phone technology serves as a lifeline, providing access to critical information, education, healthcare, government services, and entertainment for those with limited incomes.

Looking ahead, CloudMosa plans to expand its ecosystem of partners, reaching more regions including South Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. Visit https://www.cloudphone.tech to find out more.

For more information on CloudMosa and other launch materials, click here for the full press kit.

[1] Sourced from internal CloudMosa data.

