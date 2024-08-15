Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme opens today

JOHOR BAHRU: The Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 programme opens today at Dataran UTM, Skudai, targeting over 100,000 visitors.

The programme, which includes the participation of three states - Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka - offers various services directly to the people,

There are 34 booths by ministries and agencies with a total of 175 direct services made available for the people, including payment of traffic summonses with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) offering discounts of up to 50 per cent at its booth, and the helmet exchange programme by the Road Transport Department.

At the booth by the Home Ministry, the public can check and exchange old copies of the Quran that are not certified free of charge.

There’s also the MADANI Sales, offering discounts and special offers for daily necessities involving the participation of 136 entrepreneurs in the Rahmah Sale, Agro and Cooperative Sales; Entrepreneur; Southern food and Food Truck segments.

This MADANI programme focuses on eight key programmes - the MADANI Economy, people’s well-being, unity agenda, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), agriculture and food security, career carnival as well as exhibitions and services related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The programme is not only focused on sales and services but also provides a variety of outdoor activities for all ages.

There will also be health services, tree seed distribution, business matching, a petting zoo, horse riding, a fishing competition, an e-sports competition, a remote control (RC) car competition and a five-kilometre fun run.

Visitors also have the opportunity to win lucky draws organised by the participating ministries and agencies.

There will also be craft demonstrations, cultural performances, exhibitions of government assets from four agencies as well as the MyFuture Jobs Career Carnival, offering 2,125 job vacancies involving 21 employers.

For the convenience of visitors, more than 1,000 parking spaces are available, along with shuttle bus services, prayer facilities, toilets, and dining options.

The highlight of the programme will be the closing ceremony by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this Saturday (Aug 17).

The Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 is organised by the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) of the Prime Minister’s Office, with the strategic cooperation of the Ministry of Economy and the Johor government.

It is a continuation of the One Year with the MADANI Government which was held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in December last year.

The programme offers the local community an opportunity to understand the government’s policies and initiatives in empowering the people, entrepreneurs, and industry over the past year.

With a variety of activities, services, and opportunities offered, this programme is expected to remain a key attraction for the people in the Southern Zone and surrounding areas, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to implementing the MADANI agenda.