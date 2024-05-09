Special lane every year for 100 Palapes graduates to join armed forces

TANJONG MALIM: Starting next year, the Ministry of Defence will provide an annual special pathway for 100 graduates from the Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) of public universities who wish to join the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the ministry is also considering repaying part of these graduates’ loans with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

“This is part of our efforts to build a future-ready force, selecting the best and most qualified individuals from various fields, especially critical areas like IT (information technology),“ he told reporters after attending an executive lecture programme at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) here today.

Mohamed Khaled said that currently, there are approximately 2,600 Palapes members in 20 public universities in the country.

He added that each year, the ministry would recruit around 5,000 MAF personnel, with approximately 500 of them holding officer ranks.

“Aside from the regular intake, we also recruit through various channels, such as the Malaysian Maritime Academy. As for the 100 members, we will recruit them from Palapes,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Mohamed Khaled said that Palapes cadet officers are crucial to the nation’s defence forces because they represent a new generation living in a technological age, and the MAF needs individuals who understand and are passionate about technology, particularly in areas such as cyber security.

“Secondly, these individuals are university students, intelligent and mature, and we want them to be part of the nation’s security forces.

“Thirdly, they have already undergone and completed basic military training. I believe the training has instilled discipline, skills, and a foundational understanding of the defence sector,“ he said.

Therefore, he urged Palapes cadet officers to continue their careers in the MAF, using the advantages they possess, rather than merely fulfilling their university co-curricular requirements.

“Palapes is not just a complement or a reserve force, but it carries greater and more important responsibilities for the nation.

“The government has allocated RM40 million annually to ensure the smooth running of Palapes units at all universities across the country,“ he added.