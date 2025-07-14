Sarawak urban seats see voter surge, ROSE calls for redelineation

MIRI: The number of eligible voters in the upcoming Sarawak state elections has doubled in major urban constituencies across southern, central, and northern Sarawak.

Civil society group Rise of Social Efforts Sarawak (ROSE) has compiled the latest data showing a significant increase in the voting population in the state capital of Kuching, the oil and gas hub of Miri, and the two major townships of Sibu and Bintulu.

ROSE president Geoffrey Tang said the Election Commission (EC) must prioritise the redelineation of these urban constituencies to ensure voters are better represented.

“Sarawak has constituencies such as the Senadin state seat in Miri where the number of voters has reached 73,430.

“There are at least 21 similar state constituencies with very high voter numbers, each exceeding 23,000,” he said in a press statement, yesterday.

According to ROSE, state constituencies that have experienced a surge in voter numbers include:

Southern Sarawak: Pantai Damai, Tupong, Samariang, Pending, Batu Lintang, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, Mambong, Muara Tuang

Central Sarawak: Stakan, Tarat, Repok, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Pelawan, Nangka

Northern Sarawak: Tanjung Batu, Pujut, Senadin, Piasau, Lambir

Tang said the redelineation of electoral boundaries must reflect the urgent need to provide better representation for these high-population areas.

“The EC must carry out a redelineation exercise in Sarawak based on this data so that the process is transparent, fair and reflects the ground realities. Voters in these key constituencies deserve adequate representation in the state legislative assembly to ensure their needs are met,” he said.

On July 7, a new Bill was tabled and passed to increase the number of state constituencies in Sarawak from 82 to 99.

The Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Bill 2025 was tabled by Sarawak Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also the state assemblyman for Asajaya.

Speaking at the special one-day sitting of the state legislative assembly, he said the increase in seats was necessary.

“In view of the growing number of voters and Sarawak’s complex geographical makeup, we need more elected representatives to serve the rakyat.

“The minimum voting age has been lowered from 21 to 18.

“Sarawak is expected to see a major increase in voters not just in urban areas, but also in rural constituencies.

“This vast state has many large rural seats that deserve better representation,” he said when tabling the Bill.

Karim added that the move to increase the number of constituencies is in line with the Federal Constitution.

“Article 113(2) of the Federal Constitution allows for a review of electoral boundaries after eight years.

“The last redelineation exercise in Sarawak was carried out in 2015, so the timing for a review is appropriate,” he said.

Karim said the Election Commission will be responsible for determining the new electoral boundaries following the passing of the Bill.

The creation of new constituencies and boundary adjustments is expected to be completed in time for the Sarawak state election, which is due in June next year.