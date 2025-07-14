Xiangtan tourism festival boosts culture and visitor numbers

XIANGTAN: The 2025 Hunan Red Tourism and Culture Festival and fourth Xiangtan Tourism Development Conference wrapped up in Shaoshan County, highlighting the region’s cultural heritage and tourism goals.

The event, themed “Aspiring to Shaoshan ・ Meeting in Hunan for the Future,” featured poetry recitals and an opening ceremony as key attractions.

Xiangtan, a historic city with over 1,500 years of history, is known for its cultural icons like Jiang Wan, Zeng Guofan, and Qi Baishi.

The city remains a vital part of Huxiang culture. Tourism figures for the first half of 2025 show a 7.3% rise in visitors and a 10.8% increase in revenue, driven by immersive cultural events.

The city has used national and provincial platforms like the Red Expo and Red Tourism and Culture Festival to launch themed activities, including consumption and music festivals, to strengthen branding and attract spending.

Recent promotional efforts in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and eastern provinces like Jiangsu and Zhejiang aim to expand tourism markets and partnerships.

To support rising tourism demand, Xiangtan is improving infrastructure and payment systems, positioning itself as a global cultural tourism destination. - Bernama