PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has urged people to stop picking on Malaysian athletes in regards to their sports attire.

This came after altered explicit images of a national diver were circulated online.

“Leave our athletes alone with regards to their sports attire.

“Stop imposing your preferences on them.

“They have only one priority — to excel in their sports,” she said in a Facebook post which shared a report of Malaysian actor-comedian Mohammad Aizat Ahmad Nazri saying that he is set to take legal action against an individual for allegedly editing and uploading lewd images depicting his wife and national diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri.

According to a report by Utusan, Mohammad Aizat has received two such photos since Nur Dhabitah made it to the semi-finals of the women’s 3m springboard diving event at the Paris Olympics on Aug 8.

“Based on statements by an investigating officer and a lawyer, a legal notice has been issued to the individual.

“I will go ahead with taking action because what this individual has done is too much,” he told Malay daily Kosmo.

He added that this firm action is taken as a lesson and warning to those who behave excessively on social media.

“This legal action is hoped to remind some social media users that they cannot act recklessly and insult others,” he said

