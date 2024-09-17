Storm causes trees to fall and flash floods in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Prolonged heavy rain and strong winds early this morning in Penang have caused dozens of trees to be uprooted, and resulted in flash floods affecting several houses in the state.

Heavy rain lasted from 5 am to 9 am today. However, as of 1 pm today, no one was displaced, nor has any temporary evacuation centre (PPS) been activated.

Incidents of falling trees were reported in Paya Terubong, Relau, Bukit Jambul, Pulau Tikus, Bayan Baru, Balik Pulau, Tanjung Bunga, Penaga and Butterworth.

Areas affected by flash floods include Permatang Rawa, Perda, Bayan Lepas and Nibong Tebal.

A spokesman for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that two men and a pregnant woman escaped unhurt after two cars were hit by fallen trees, in separate incidents at Jalan Paya Terubong, Relau and Jalan Siram, Butterworth.

He said that in Relau, at about 8.46 am, two men were driving through the area when a tree suddenly toppled and crushed their vehicles.

He said that the two men managed to exit their cars to safety, while in Jalan Siram, a woman had a narrow escape when a falling tree hit her car at about 8.30 am.

“The (pregnant) woman who was driving a Honda Civic was extricated by the caring public, and was sent to hospital for examination,” he said.

The spokesman said that the fire department also rescued two disabled women, in their 50s, after their house in Jalan Bayan Kechil, near here, was inundated by flash floods following heavy rain.

They were stranded in the house, swamped by floodwaters 60 centimetres deep, and the firefighters escorted them both to safety.