Straight fight between BN, PN In Mahkota by-election

KLUANG: The Mahkota state by-election on Sept 28 will feature a straight fight between candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

BN has nominated Kluang UMNO youth chief Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, 40, to defend the seat won during the previous state election, while PN is fielding former Johor footballer, Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, 61.

Returning Officer Azurawati Wahid announced the two candidates after the nomination process at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here concluded at 10 am.

Syed Hussien submitted his nomination form at 9 am, followed shortly by Mohamad Haizan, also known as ‘Coach Haizan,’ five minutes later, Azurawati said.

The Mahkota by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2, while she was receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here.

In the 2022 state election, Sharifah Azizah won with a majority of 5,166 votes in a four-way contest that also involved candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH), PN and Warisan.

Earlier, Syed Hussien, dressed in a blue Baju Melayu, arrived at the nomination centre accompanied by BN chairman and UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Also present were Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

For PN, notable figures in attendance included its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also the Mahkota by-election director and Johor PN chairman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

Fine weather allowed thousands of supporters from both parties to gather as early as 6.45 am to welcome their candidates and party leaders.

The Election Commission (EC) has also scheduled early voting for Sept 24, with a 14-day campaign period running from today until 11.59 pm on Sept 27.

Mahkota, one of the two state seats in the Kluang parliamentary constituency, has 66,318 eligible voters, comprising 61,397 ordinary voters, 4,510 military personnel and spouses, 401 police personnel and 10 absentee voters living abroad.