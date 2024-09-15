Strong winds uproot trees in 20 locations on Penang Island

GEORGE TOWN: Incidents of fallen trees and branches were reported at 20 locations across Penang Island following heavy rain and strong winds late last night, according to the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

It said there were no reports of casualties or damaged vehicles.

MBPP said its rapid response team was deployed to clear the fallen trees and branches after reports were received between 1 am and 7 am today.

“MBPP received 20 reports of fallen trees and branches, including at the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway/N Park Condominium intersection, Relau, Jalan Kampung in Batu Maung, Persiaran Bukit Jambul, Jalan Sungai Dua, Jalan Residensi, Bayan Baru large roundabout, Cangkat Minden, Hilir Nibong 1 and Jalan Kenari,“ it said in a Facebook post today.

All reports were forwarded to field officers, and the rapid response team has cleared debris at all 20 locations, ensuring the areas are safe for public use.

Meanwhile, Bayan Lepas state assemblyman Datuk Azrul Mahathir Aziz said 10 houses in the area were damaged due to the heavy rain and strong winds last night.

He visited the affected homes to assess the damage and organise repairs.

“Although 10 houses were damaged, the impact was limited to roofs blown off by the strong winds,“ he said.