Suhakam motion, audit bill passed in second week of Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The second week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting saw the motion on the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Annual Report and Financial Statement for 2021 and 2022 being passed after 16 ministries completed their winding-up speeches on the motion.

The Audit (Amendment) Bill 2024, which aims to expand the powers of the Auditor General to examine, investigate and audit the accounts of any other bodies, was also passed by a majority voice vote after being debated by 26 Members of Parliament (MPs).

Meanwhile, four bills were tabled for the first reading during the week, including the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill 2024 by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Others are the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024, the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Syariah Court Civil Procedure (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2024 by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

At the sitting, Saifuddin Nasution also provided clarification on the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report issued by the United States Department of State and the government’s effort to elevate Malaysia’s position to Tier 1 in the report next year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also captured attention with his explanation of the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP), which he believes will be one of the northern region hubs to nurture talent and innovation.

Anwar said this was based on KIGIP’s location near Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and the Giat MARA Training Centre.

The second week also saw Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan giving a statement regarding the sale of Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad’s shares to Global Infrastructure Partners during a Special Chamber session.

Additionally, during the debate on the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill, several MPs have proposed that it be referred to the Parliamentary Select Committee for further scrutiny.