Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrives in Malaysia to attend Sultan Ibrahim’s installation ceremony

SUBANG: The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, has arrived in Malaysia to attend the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia tomorrow.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived at Subang Malaysia Royal Air Force (RMAF) Base at 11.55 am, personally piloting the Royal Brunei Boeing 787-8 (BBJ) aircraft.

His Majesty was accompanied by his consort Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, Brunei Prince Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and members of the Brunei Royal household.

Tunku Puteri Johor Tunku Tun Aminah and her husband Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar received the royal delegation.

Also present was Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Their Majesties then walked past a static guard of honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Batallion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial Infantry) led by Captain Nur Ahmad Zain Zahari.

The attendance of Their Majesties to the historic installation ceremony is upon the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim, which was personally presented to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on June 25 at Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei’s capital city, Bandar Seri Begawan.

An official reply from Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to attend the installation ceremony was presented by Brunei’s Chief of Adat Istiadat Negara Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib Pengiran Haji Idris on July 10 at Istana Negara.

Besides Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, is also expected to attend Sultan Ibrahim’s momentous installation ceremony.

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31, marking the beginning of His Majesty’s five-year reign.