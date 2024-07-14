Sultan Ibrahim wants YSR to be independent of political agenda

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultanah Rogayah Foundation (YSR) holds firmly to the advice of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, that it must remain free from political agendas to be able to eradicate poverty and improve the living standards of the Indian community in Johor.

Its chairman, Datuk R. Sugumaran said YSR, established in 2015 in conjunction with the Sultan of Johor’s Coronation Ceremony, focused on welfare, education, entrepreneurship and business to empower the Indian community in the state.

“His Majesty appointed me and decreed that this foundation should not be for political purposes. It must be an entity or foundation that stands alone and is not linked to any party,“ he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama here recently.

Sugumaran, who is also Sultan Ibrahim’s personal officer, said that based on the mandate given by His Majesty, he appointed professionals to sit on the foundation’s board of directors.

“YSR has a doctor (as a member of the board of directors) for matters related to medicine and health, we have a professor from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) for matters concerning academics and education and a well-known lawyer in Johor for legal matters,” he said

He said members of the YSR board of directors also consist of successful businessmen to handle matters relating to entrepreneurship and business and the State Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K Raven Kumar.

“Raven Kumar is the chairman of the Johor State Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee and made a member of the board of directors so that we can get feedback on the people’s wishes as conveyed through him,” he said.

Sugumaran, appointed as YSR Chairman in October 2022, said the foundation is allocated RM1 million every year by the state government to implement various programmes to eradicate poverty and raise the standard of living of the Indian community.

“In 2023, we spent RM1 million, with 60 per cent for education, 30 per cent for welfare and 10 per cent for entrepreneurship and business,“ he said.

Commenting on YSR, Sugumaran said the foundation was named after one of the Sultanahs of Johor, namely Sultanah Rogayah who is of Indian descent.

He said YSR along with four other foundations, namely Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation, Raja Zarith Sofiah of Johor Foundation, Sultanah Fatimah Foundation and Yayasan Kanser Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, was recognised as Johor royal foundations by Sultan Ibrahim on July 5 last year to meet different needs and demographics.

The installation ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia will take place at the Istana Negara on July 20 and in conjunction with the ceremony, BERNAMA TV will broadcast a documentary “Di Sebalik Mahkota” on July 19.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King of Malaysia last Jan 31.