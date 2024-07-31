Sultan Nazrin attends Perak’s 2024 Warriors’ Day Celebration

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, attended the Perak state 2024 Warriors’ Day celebration at Dataran Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here today.

Also present were the Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, and the Raja Di Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Upon his arrival at 9 am, His Highness was welcomed by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Western Fleet Commander Vice-admiral Datuk Shamsuddin Ludin, Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris, and Commander of the Second Infantry Brigade Malaysia, brigadier general Datuk Asri Shukor.

The ceremony began with the state anthem of Perak, followed by an inspection of the main guard of honour by Sultan Nazrin, which consisted of three senior police officers and 102 junior police officers led by DSP Mohd Faizan Ahmad, assisted by ASP Wan Ahmad Fahmi. The banner bearer was Insp Muhammad Syamil Abdul Manan.

The parade comprised 408 officers and members of the security forces, including Malaysian Armed Forces veterans and retired police officers.

After the guard of honour ceremony, the Last Post was played and the Malaysian flag was lowered.

Despite a drizzle, the ceremony continued with a prayer recited by ASP Mohd Mahyuddin Mohd Mokhtar from the Ipoh District police headquarters, followed by the recitation of a poem titled ‘Darah Yang Terpercik Di Baju’ (Blood Spattered on Clothes), composed by Norazimah Abu Bakar in 2020.

The poem was recited by Cpl Nurul Syuhada Azmi from the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters and L/Cpl Mohamad Fazreen Jamaluddin from the Royal Ranger Regiment’s Ninth Battalion.

Once the recital ended, the Rouse was played, followed by the raising of the Malaysian flag and the state anthem of Perak.

Finally, the guard of honour marched out, marking the end of the ceremony.

Sultan Nazrin then attended a banquet at the Banquet Hall before departing.