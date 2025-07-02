Alexander Zverev considers therapy after shock Wimbledon exit

ALEXANDER ZVEREV is contemplating therapy to address his mental health struggles following a stunning first-round exit at Wimbledon. The German third seed admitted feeling “alone” and “empty” after his shock defeat to France’s Arthur Rinderknech.

Zverev, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, fell to the world number 72 in a gruelling five-set match lasting four hours and 40 minutes on Centre Court. The 28-year-old, who has struggled with consistency in recent months, described his emotional turmoil in a candid post-match press conference.

“It’s funny, I feel very alone out there at times. I struggle mentally. I’ve been saying that since after the Australian Open,“ Zverev said. “I’m trying to find ways to kind of get out of this hole. I keep kind of finding myself back in it in a way.”

When asked if he would seek professional help, Zverev responded, “Maybe for the first time in my life I’ll probably need it.” He added, “I’ve never felt this empty before. Just lacking joy, just lacking joy in everything that I do. It’s not necessarily about tennis.”

Zverev, who reached the Australian Open final earlier this year, has now suffered his earliest Grand Slam exit since 2019. The match, which began on Monday evening, was suspended due to Wimbledon’s curfew before resuming on Tuesday. Despite hitting 31 aces, Zverev could not overcome Rinderknech’s resilience.

The German has never advanced beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon in nine attempts. His recent struggles come after off-court controversies, including dropped legal cases related to past allegations.