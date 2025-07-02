Three family members found dead in Seremban house

SEREMBAN: Three family members were found dead in a house in Taman Bukit Kristal near here, at about 4.53 pm yesterday.

Seremban district police chief, ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said his department received information from the public regarding a foul smell coming from the locked house.

“Acting on the information, the police and fire brigade went to the house and cut the padlock of the house’s gate. An inspection later found three bodies in a state of decomposition in two bedrooms of the house.

“The investigation results found that the three bodies were family members consisting of a 61-year-old man, his 59-year-old wife and their 30-year-old son,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Hatta said forensic examination found a cut on the right arm of the couple’s son, while the parents’ bodies did not show any suspicious signs.

“Also found were four knives with blood stains believed to have been used during the incident and various types of drugs were found on the table in the living room of the house,“ he said.

He said the three bodies were sent to the Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. So far, the case has been classified as sudden death (SDR) while awaiting the full post-mortem report.